Isha Ambani is among the few Indian celebrities who will attend the MET Gala 2024. The Metropolitan Museum of Arts rolled out the red carpet to uphold its tradition by returning on the first Monday of May. The theme of what is dubbed the ‘biggest fashion event of the year’ this time is The Garden of Time.

Isha Ambani opts for custom Rahul Mishra saree gown for MET Gala

On May 6, Anaita Shroff took to her Instagram account to share the red carpet look for Isha Ambani at the MET Gala 2024. Explaining Isha’s look the stylist wrote in the caption, “Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra.“ She further shared that the outfit took 10,000 hours.

Isha’s look also embraced ‘sustainability’ as the dress uses elements from the designer’s past collections. Talking about the outfit, Shroff wrote, “Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth. The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers.”

India takes centre stage at Isha Ambani’s MET Gala outfit

Isha, who is a regular at the MET Gala, always follows the theme of the night. This time too, the director of Reliance Retail embraced the theme of ‘The Garden Of Time’. However, what caught attention from her outfit was her ode to India. She carried a clutch with the outfit that features an Indian Miniature Painting created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, as per the stylist. The clutch features a peacock, the National bird of India.

Isha Ambani at the MET Gala | Image: Anaita Shroff/Instagran

She accessorised the outfit with gold jewellery that carried intricate detailing of lotus. The stylist said, “The jewellery, traditional lotus hand bracelets (Haathpochas), parrot earrings and flower choker are designed by Viren Bhagat.” Anaita Shroff concluded the note by writing, “Our goal, as always, was to take India to the world.”

