MET Gala 2024 will roll out its red carpet on the first Monday of May. The theme of the biggest fashion event this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. This year, the MET Gala will be co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Several A-listers and bigwigs from the world of films, fashion, tech and sports are expected to be in attendance at the coveted event.

Lily Gladstone, Gisele Bundchen, Ayo Edebiri expected to attend MET Gala

While the MET Gala regulars like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo and Cara Develingne are expected to mark their presence at the gala this year as well, some new names have reportedly made it to the guest list too. Page Six reported that Oscar nominee and Killers Of The Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone has received an invitation to the MET Gala 2024.

Lily Gladstone at the red carpet | Image: Instagram

Rihanna at MET Gala 2023 | Image: Instagram

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is also expected to make her MET Gala debut this year. The publication has also reported that model Gisele Bundchen will walk the red carpet with her new boyfriend and Jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. While there is no confirmation from the other members of the Kardashian family, Kendall has confirmed her presence at the MET Gala this year.

Deepika Padukone to skip MET Gala this year

Ahead of the event, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone confirmed that she will not be in attendance at the MET Gala 2024. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress had previously walked the red carpet at the fashion event three times in 2017, 2018 and 2019. For her debut, Deepika opted for a white dress from Tommy Hilfiger.

Deepika Padukone at MET Gala in 2019 | Image: Deepika FC/X

In 2018, she sported a custom Prabal Gurung gown. In 2019, Deepika donned a pink metallic gown designer by Zac Posen, in line with the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme that year. In 2024, however, the actress will miss the event owing to work commitments. Sources close to the development have revealed that Deepika is currently busy with the shoot of Singham 3 and the launch of Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated for May. She is also in her second trimester of pregnancy and is due to deliver her first baby in September, later this year.