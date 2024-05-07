Advertisement

Stars of film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media will ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday May 6th for this year's Met Gala. The evening will be a celebration of Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the official dress code is The Garden of Time. Entrepreneur-philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla is one of the Indian celebs who will walking the red carpet at the esteemed fashion event. She shared her look on social media ahead of marking her appearance at fashion's biggest night.

Natasha Poonawalla dons yet another dramatic look for Met Gala this year

Natasha Poonawalla is a regular Indian face at the Met Gala 2024. This year too, she will be walking the red carpet along with a bevy of celebs. She shared her look on social media with the caption, “Sleeping Beauty Met Day!!! I couldn’t think of anything better than this Viktor and Rolf piece from their AW2018 collection to honour the opening of The Met’s latest exhibition; resuscitating iconic fashion and honouring legendary mastery in craft and design. Excited to be celebrating The Costume Institute later today.!”

File photo of Natasha Poonawalla | Image: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

Her outfit is a custom-made Viktor and Rolf piece from their AW2018 collection. It consists of a couple of white satin pillows for headgear and a quilt styled as an off shoulder gown. She completed her look with a netted cape with flower motifs sewed on it. Furthermore, she a floral eye-mask and silver heels. She accentuated her dramatic look with a copper shimmer hair that complemented her persona.

Natasha Poonawalla's previous looks at Met Gala

Last year, Natasha’s Schiaparelli gown, reminiscent of futuristic couture, showcased avant-garde design and bold silver hues.

Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala | Image: Vogue India/Instagram

Before that, she wore designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ensemble.