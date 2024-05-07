Advertisement

Zendaya followed the theme of Met Gala 2024 to the T. The Challengers actress, who is considered to be the queen of red carpet, put her best fashion foot forward in a cerulean blue custom Maison Margiela gown which made her look like a humming bird. Her outfit was adorned with grapes and a flying hummingbird, which were in line with the Met Gala theme this year- Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Zendaya at Met Gala 2024 steps ~ Image: 23 Met Gala~ X

Decoding Zendaya's dramatic Met Gala look

For styling her Zendaya's jewel toned outfit, she teamed up with her longtime stylist and close collaborator, Law Roach. She donned a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation, based on a 1999 Dior dress. According to Harper's Bazaar, the one-shouldered gown featured a long trumpet skirt covered in royal-blue and emerald-green diagonal stripes, as well as fruitlike embellishments adorning one side of the waist. The elaborate creation also featured net mesh and tulle-feathered fascinator.

Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya at Met Gala 2024 ~ Image: 23 Met Gala/X

In one of the pictures taken on the sidelines of the event, Met Gala 2024 co-chairs Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez posed for a glamorous photo. Zendaya has been topping Met Gala best-dressed lists for years prior to this moment. This year too, she has staked her claim as the best-dressed at the fashion event.

