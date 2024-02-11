Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter-In-Law Shares Health Update After Actor Suffers Cerebrovascular Stroke

Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. The actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain during shoot.

Madalsa Sharma
Image:Madalsa Sharma/instagram
Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to the hospital on the morning of February 10. The actor was admitted after he complained of experiencing chest pain on the shoot of a project. Reacting to worried fans and wellwishers of the veteran actor, his daughter-in-law and Anupama fame actress Madalsa Sharma assured that he is ‘stable’. 

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law shares his health update 

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Madalsa Sharma shared a health update of her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty. The actress reacted to the news after reports of the actor’s health began circulating. She assures his fans and well-wishers that the actor is doing well. 

 

Madalsa stated that Mithun Chakraborty was brought in just for a routine check-up. She told the publication, “Dad is absolutely fine. He just went for a routine check-up. There is nothing to stress!” Mithun’s son Mimoh Chakraborty also assured the media that his father is stable and should be out of hospital soon. 

Mithun Chakraborty’s latest health update 

On February 10 the hospital, where the 73-year-old is admitted, shared a health update assuring his fans that he is "fully conscious". The official statement revealed that Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The official statement from Apollo Hospitals read, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain."  

The statement further stated that the actor is "fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet". The bulletin concluded by assuring the fans that the veteran star was in the care of doctors. "Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist,” read the update.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 11:24 IST

