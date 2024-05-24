Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone Shares First Photos Amid Trolling Over Her Baby Bump

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The actress and her husband Ranveer Singh will welcome their first child in September. The mom-to-be took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures flaunting her pregnancy glow.



Deepika Padukone shines bright in pregnancy photos

On May 23, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos. The actress, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, took to her Instagram stories to share a series of photos in a yellow dress. She donned a yellow midi dress. Deepika looked chic in the ensemble.

A screengrab of Deepika Padukone's post | Image: instagram

In the photos, Deepika opted for a sleeveless yellow dress. She paired it with a pearl earring. The actress, who is awaiting the release of Singham Again, wore her hair in a messy bun to keep the look minimal. The actress has also announced that she will be hosting a live session for her fans today.

Why was Deepika Padukone trolled?

On May 20, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The actress walked with caution at the polling booth, while her husband assisted her in the same. The Piku actress received a backlash from a section of social media who called her baby bump ‘fake’, making a judgment based on the way she was walking. Fans, followers and members from the industry have stood in support of the actress and have slammed trolls for making outrageous remarks.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September 2024. The actors announced the news in a joint social media post in February, earlier this year.