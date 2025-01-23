Monali Thakur Rushed To Hospital After Facing Breathlessness During Live Performance In West Bengal

Monali Thakur has been performing live in various cities across India. Recently, during a show in West Bengal, the Sawaar Loon singer was rushed to hospital after struggling with severe breathing difficulties. This incident follows her criticism of mismanagement at a show in Varanasi a few weeks ago.

Monali Thakur hospitalised after falling sick during live performance in West Bengal

On January 23, Monali Thakur was hospitalised after experiencing severe breathing difficulties during a live performance. Known for popular songs like Sawaar Loon and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, she was performing at the Dinhata Festival when she suddenly struggled to breathe. Eyewitnesses reported that she appeared to be in acute distress and immediately stopped her performance.

File photo of Monali Thakur | Image: X

Her team acted promptly, calling for medical help, and an ambulance arrived within minutes. Monali was initially taken to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital before being transferred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar, where she is currently receiving treatment.

When Monali Thakur's Varanasi concert ended abruptly due to mismanagement

A few weeks ago, Monali made headlines when she abruptly stopped her concert in Varanasi, citing mismanagement, including an improperly set up stage. Concerned about the risk of an ankle injury, she apologised to her fans.

A video from the event went viral, showing Monali expressing her disappointment: “I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let’s not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management’s responsibility. Time and again, I’ve said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess."