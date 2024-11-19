Published 16:15 IST, November 19th 2024
Moon Moon Sen's Husband Bharat Dev Varma Dies In Kolkata Due To Age-Related Illness
Actor Moon Moon Sen's husband, and father of Raima and Riya Sen, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away at his Kolkata residence on Tuesday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Moonmoon Sen's husband passes away | Image: Instagram
16:15 IST, November 19th 2024