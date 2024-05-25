Advertisement

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker and star of the 2004 documentary Super Size Me, died at the age of 53. His family announced on Friday that he succumbed to complications from cancer on Thursday, May 23. They further shared a public statement mourning his loss.

Morgan Spurlock dies

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” stated his brother Craig Spurlock, as per AP. “Morgan contributed so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked with him.”



Spurlock is survived by his two sons, Laken and Kallen; his mother Phyllis Spurlock; his father Ben (Iris); his brothers Craig (Carolyn) and Barry (Buffy); several nieces and nephews; and his former wives Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein, who are the mothers of his children, as per AP.

Morgan Spurlock's legacy

Super Size Me received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature. In the film, Spurlock explores the fast food industry while committing to eat only McDonald's meals for a month.

Spurlock’s other documentaries include Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden (2008), The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011), and the sequel Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!.

Spurlock was known for his gonzo filmmaking style, featuring zippy graphics and amusing music, combining a Michael Moore-esque confrontational approach with his own humor and pathos.



After his exposés on the fast-food and chicken industries, there was an increase in restaurants emphasizing freshness, artisanal methods, farm-to-table dining, and ethically sourced ingredients. However, overall nutritional improvements remained minimal, as per AP.

Not all of Spurlock's work focused on food. He made documentaries about the boy band One Direction, fan culture at Comic-Con, and life behind bars at the Henrico County Jail in Virginia, as per AP.

Spurlock grew up in Beckley, West Virginia. His mother, an English teacher, often corrected his work with a red pen. He graduated with a BFA in film from New York University in 1993, as per AP.