MTV Splitsvilla X5 Contestants Deekila Sherpa And Aniket Lama's Private Video Gets Leaked Online

A leaked video allegedly featuring MTV Splitsvilla X5 stars Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama has gone viral. The clip which surfaced on January 27, shows intimate moments between the two, quickly gaining traction on Instagram and Twitter, causing a public buzz.

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama's private video leaked online? Here’s what happened

Deekila and Aniket became popular during their time on MTV Splitsvilla X5, with their on-screen chemistry. However, their relationship took a dramatic turn in 2023 when Deekila publicly accused Aniket of cheating after three years of dating. This revelation further fuelled public interest in their lives, and the recent video leak has only heightened the buzz surrounding the duo.

The leaked video, lasting over five minutes, quickly went viral on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Although Deekila and Aniket have not confirmed its content, it reportedly shows private moments between them. Some sources suggest the video was recorded in their bedroom before their appearance on MTV Splitsvilla X5.

Publicity stunt or deepfake victims: Netizens start a debate over MTV Splitsvilla Stars video leak

The circumstances surrounding its leak remain unclear. While some doubt its authenticity, suspecting it to be AI-generated, others discuss the ethical concerns of sharing such content without permission. The viral Deekila Aniket video has split social media users. Many have shown support for their privacy and criticised those distributing the clip. One user on X commented, “This is so sad, no privacy left in this country.”