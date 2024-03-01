Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are all set for the pre-wedding festivities of their youngest son Anant Ambani. The family has hosted a three-day bash in Jamnagar. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with an elegant cocktail night. In a viral video, the parents of the bride and parents of the groom could be seen on stage welcoming the guests.

Mukesh Ambani’s speech from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony goes viral

In a viral video from inside the festivities, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani could be seen welcoming the guests. Taking on the stage, the power couple could be heard delivering their speech on the first day of the three-day festivities. The theme of the event is “An Evening In Everland”.

The theme of the event follows a theme of an elegant cocktail party. The guests are expected to dress in Western cocktail attire for the evening event. A maiden performance by Rihanna marks the highlight of the night.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Bash: A Star-Studded Affair

On March 1, several Bollywood celebrities departed from the private terminal of Mumbai’s Kalina airport. Among the attendees were Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating for a year now, were spotted departing together.

Other celebs that joined the lovebirds to Jamnagar, were the Pataudi family - Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor. Aditya Rao Kapur’s co-star from Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted at the airport. The actors shared a warm hug to greet each other. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

A lavish three-day affair

Day one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities will carry the theme of An Evening in Everland with guests being expected to dress in cocktail attire. Day two of the bash will have guests embody the theme of A Walk on the Wildside - the dress code for the event is 'jungle fever'.

Day two's festivities will notably be held at the Ambani's animal rescue shelter. Day three will include two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar - both outdoor affairs with guests being introduced to the natural beauty of Jamnagar.