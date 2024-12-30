Published 23:33 IST, December 30th 2024
Music Falls Silent: Zakir Hussain, Sharda Sinha, Pankaj Udhas, Ustad Rashid Khan And More Musicians Who Passed Away In 2024
Zakir Hussain, Sharda Sinha, Pankaj Udhas, Ustad Rashid Khan and Yamini Krishnamurthy are some of the music industry veterans that died in 2024.
History books will remember the year 2024 for bidding farewell to many eminent personalities and luminaries in the field of music. The year registered a great loss in the field of performing arts, as singers Pankaj Udhas, Prabha Atre, Sharda Sinha, Ustad Rashid Khan and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, among others, bid adieu to the world.
Ustad Rashid Khan
The year began with the passing of classical vocalist Rashid Khan in January. Khan, who gained critical as well as commercial success, immortalised songs like Aaoge Jab Tum from Jab We Met and Bhor Bhayo from Morning Walk.
Prabha Atre
India also mourned the death of legendary classical singer Prabha Atre, one of the oldest practitioners of Kirana Gharana. The Padma Bhushan awardee from Maharashtra had exceptional command over various musical genres, including khyal, thumri, dadra and ghazal.
Pankaj Udhas
Remembered for his timeless ghazals, Pankaj Udhas popularised the genre with songs like Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, Phir Hath Mein Sharab Hai and Ahista. His voice added to the charm of Hindi film songs like Chitthi Aayi Hai, Naa Kajre ki Dhaar and Jeeye to Jeeye Kaise.
Yamini Krishnamurthy
The multi-feted Yamini Krishnamurthy, who excelled in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, carnatic vocals and the veena, also passed away. She is credited for having popularised Bharatanatyam in North India. She received Padma Shri (1968), Padma Bhushan (2001) and Padma Vibhushan (2016) for her contributions to the world of performing arts.
Zakir Hussain
The nation also lost one of the most important artistes of his generation in the death of Zakir Hussain. The tabla maestro, following the footsteps of his father Alla Rakha, not only became a household face but also popularised the instrument globally and earned four Grammy awards in his career.
Sharda Sinha
Another towering figure in the field of music, Sharda Sinha, also died this year.
Credited for popularising Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music, Sinha became the voice of Chhath Puja for her devotional numbers, besides adding her inimitable touch to Hindi film songs like Kahe Toh Se Sajna and Taar Bijli.
