'My Temple Is In Badrinath...': 'Devi' Urvashi Rautela Raises Bizarre Demand For Place Of Worship In South India

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a special dance number in the Sunny Deol headliner Jaat. The actress is known to not mince her words when it comes to making tall claims. Most recently, she has sent the internet is a frenzy by claiming that people in Uttarakhand and students in Delhi University worship her. With her back-to-back appearances in regional films, Urvashi believes that a temple in her honour should be erected in South India next.

Urvashi Rautela claims an 'Urvashi temple' exists next to Badrinath

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi Rautela has claimed that next to the Badrinath temple, there is a temple dedicated to her. She said, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.” When the host confirmed if she believes people worship her, the actress replied in the affirmative. She further added that students in Delhi University also pray to her and offer garlands to her photos. Urvashi shared that they refer to her as ‘Damdamamai’.



Expressing her desire, the Bro actress shared that over the last year and a half, she has featured in several regional films, and so a temple should be dedicated to her in South India. She said, “I have worked with megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Garu, and NBK over the last 1.5 years. They also have temples for them in the South, so my fans should do the same.” She added that since she is working more in the South, a temple for her should be constructed there as well.