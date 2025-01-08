Naam Actress Poonam Dhillon’s Diamond Earring And Cash Worth ₹1.78 Lakh Stolen From Her Khar House: Report

Bollywood star Poonam Dhillon was reportedly robbed at her Khar home, losing jewellery worth ₹1 lakh, ₹35,000 in cash, and 500 USD (approximately ₹42,923). The suspect, a member of a painting crew hired during the festive season, orchestrated the theft. Police have arrested one person linked to the incident.

A painter steals diamond earrings, and money from Poonam Dhillon's home

Naam actress mainly lives with her son Anmol in Juhu but she sometimes stays at the Khar property. As per reports, a painter was hired between December 28, 2024, and January 5, 2025, to paint her Khar residence for winter festivities. According to a police official, he stole items from an unlocked cupboard while working.

Poonam with son | Image: X

He spent ₹9,000 on a party for the team that painted the flat. The police recovered ₹25,000 in cash, USD 500, and the diamond earring, the official added.

How did Poonam Dhillon’s house theft get caught?

The culprit came to light when Poonam's son Anmol returned from Dubai on January 5, following which her manager Sandesh Chaudhary lodged a police complaint. During questioning, the painting team revealed that Ansari confessed to the theft, leading to his arrest.

Although the actor primarily resides in her Juhu home, her son occasionally stays at the Khar flat. The accused was charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is ongoing, according to officials.