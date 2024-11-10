sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hindu Temple Attacked in Canada | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 08:22 IST, November 10th 2024

Natasa Stankovic Breaks Silence On Relocating To Serbia With Son After Divorce With Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced divorce in July after being married for 4 years. The actress has revealed if she will move to Serbia.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic and Agastya
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to 4-year old son Agastya | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

08:22 IST, November 10th 2024