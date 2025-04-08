Natasa Stankovic Shares Photos From Goa Vacation, Rumoured Boyfriend Alex Ilic Reacts

Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Goa. She shared glimpses of the time she spent with her friends and her 4-year-old son, Agastya. However, what caught the attention of social media users was the comment of Alex Illic.

What did Alex Illic comment on Natasa Stankovic's post?

On April 8, Natasa Stankovic shared a photo from her recent Goa trip in which she can be seen getting ready for the beachside in a swimsuit. The next slides of the carousel post featured her son enjoying in the pool, while she relaxed on the beach chairs. She also added an adorable video in which a bunch of children could be seen applying makeup on her face using markers.



A screengrab of Alex's comment | Image: Instagram

In the subsequent slides, Natasa gave a sneak peek of the meals she had, beachside fun, and a mirror selfie with her friends. She also added a video of diving in the pool with her son. Natasa's rumoured boyfriend, Alex Illic, took to the comment section to drop a fire and a red heart emoji.

Natasa Stankovic's frequent appearances with Alex Ilic ignited dating rumours

Natasa Stankovic tied the knot with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their son Agastya in July of the same year. In July 2024, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement on social media. Since then, social media users have been linking Natasa Stankovic with Alex Illic, who was first rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani.



