Natasha Stankovic is currently in the eye of the storm, when it comes to the riled up reports of her alleged divorce on the cards, with husband of four years, Hardik Pandya. While both parties involved have remained incredibly tight-lipped regarding the situation at hand, Natasha's latest public appearance - her first since the divorce rumours made their way onto the scene - saw her share a bit of a reaction to the constant stream of speculations.

Natasha Stankovic reacts to divorce rumours



Natasha Stankovic was photographed in Mumbai earlier today, on May 25. She was seemingly on a lunch date with a friend as she was seen exiting a quaint eatery. The former actress was dressed simply in a all white shorts, a tank top and a bright pink cover up as she exited the location with a coffee in her hand. Natasha was mild mannered as usual and appeared to be at ease as she briefly interacted with the paparazzi as she made her way to her car.

When directly asked about the reported divorce on the cards with husband Hardik Pandya, Natasha simply looked down and smiled before she boarded her vehicle. This reaction has left many confused as though Natasha looked at ease and unbothered, she also did not verbally deny the rumours at hand.

Natasha Stankovic's cryptic post thickens the plot



For the unversed, reports of Natasha and Hardik's reported divorce on the cards started doing the rounds of the internet when netizens noticed that the former had removed 'Pandya' from her Instagram bio. She has also been conspicuously absent from IPL this year, though she has previously been rather vocal with her support for Hardik as he plays.

Soon enough, more reports emerged which speculated how Natasha might be in line to receive 70% of Hardik's properties if the divorce were to go through. Amid the same, she recently shared an Instagram story where she can be seen looking at a list of road signs under a chart which clearly reads, 'Driving School'. The caption on the photo however, has thrown fans into a tizzy, which reads, 'Someone is about to get on the streets'.