Advertisement

National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur's mother Minati Thakur breathed her last. The Moh Moh Ke Dhage fame took to her Instagram account to pen a long, emotional note for her mother. The singer, was reportedly performing in Bangladesh when she received the tragic news.

I’ll join when my time comes: Monali Thakur pens a note on her mother’s death

On May 18, Monali Thakur took to her Instagram account to pen a note on her mother’s demise. According to the singer, her mother died on Friday at 2.10 pm. Other details, including cause of death and age, were not immediately available. Information about her last rites is yet to be revealed.

In the note, Monali wrote, “The one who kept giving me wings finally took her own and flew.. Aamar Maa.. ..Baba and Daichi am sure are waiting to receive you.. I’ll join when my time comes but for now.. my Love.” Monali lost her father, singer-actor Shakti Thakur, in 2020. Aligned with the note, she shared a series of pictures with her mother.

Monali Thakur expresses gratitude to fans for their support

On the same note, Monali Thakur also expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for standing with her in testing times. She continued the note and wrote, “I hope you know I am the proudest daughter and the luckiest one to have been born to you Maa, and to have gotten this kind of Love and support, wisdom and innocence from a virgin heart like yours.. Such a beautiful and strong woman you have been Maa.. Thank you for my life and for being what you have been to me.”

Monali Thakur with her mother | Image: Monali Thakur/Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, Monali Thakur wrote, “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the hundreds of thousands of prayers and wishes for Maa.. Kindness is what I saw since childhood in Maa n Baba.. seeing you all being this kind is such Hope and humbling for my family and myself.”