Published 22:04 IST, September 13th 2024

Nayanthara's X Account Hacked, Jawan Actress Cautions Fans To 'Ignore All Unnecessary Tweets'

Nayanthara took to her social media account to caution all her fans that her X account has been hacked and they should ignore any suspicious activity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara
Nayanthara's social media account hacked | Image: Instagram
22:04 IST, September 13th 2024