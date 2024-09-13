Published 22:04 IST, September 13th 2024
Nayanthara's X Account Hacked, Jawan Actress Cautions Fans To 'Ignore All Unnecessary Tweets'
Nayanthara took to her social media account to caution all her fans that her X account has been hacked and they should ignore any suspicious activity.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara's social media account hacked | Image: Instagram
22:04 IST, September 13th 2024