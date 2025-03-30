sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 30th 2025, 23:10 IST

Maa Goddess Is Behind Her: Neha Kakkar Drops Cryptic Post After Melbourne Show Organisers Blame Her For ₹4.52 Crore Loss

Neha Kakkar has been mired in controversy over arriving late at a concert in Melbourne. The organisers have claimed they have incurred over ₹4 crore loss.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Neha Kakkar has been courting controversy over her show in Melbourne
Neha Kakkar has been courting controversy over her show in Melbourne | Image: Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Singer Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert has ignited a huge controversy. The show organisers and the singer have been going back and forth over a mismanaged show where Neha arrived three hours late, was booed by the audience, and was asked to "leave". Neha apologised to the crowd and put out a post claiming that the show was not well organised by Beats Production.

The producers hit back at Neha and provided proof of losses incurred by them. While Neha has not directly addressed their claims, she dropped a cryptic post, implying the god is with her. She also wished fans on Navratri .

Also read: Performed For Free: Neha Blames Organisers For Melbourne Concert

"She’s Blessed Because There’s always Maa Goddess behind her!! Happy Navratri Everyone," Neha wrote in the caption to her post and also shared some pictures alongside it.

Neha Kakkar is being trolled for her Melbourne concert | Image: Neha Kakkar/Instagram

The organizers stressed that the singer should be the one to pay them compensation as they suffered a big loss due to her arriving late at the concert. They also stated that, contrary to Neha's claim, they had made all the necessary arrangements for her, including sending multiple cars and booking five-star hotels.

Also read: Angry Fans Troll Neha For Breaking Down After Arriving 3 Hrs Late

Not just that, the post also mentioned that because of the unprofessional behavior and three-hour delay in Neha's arrival at the concert, they have been banned from all Olympic Park venues. They further added that the team even smoked in the artist room of the Crown Tower Sydney, something which is strictly prohibited. As a result of this, the organizers have been banned from all Crown Towers.

Published March 30th 2025, 21:38 IST

Navratri