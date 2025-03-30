Maa Goddess Is Behind Her: Neha Kakkar Drops Cryptic Post After Melbourne Show Organisers Blame Her For ₹4.52 Crore Loss

Singer Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert has ignited a huge controversy. The show organisers and the singer have been going back and forth over a mismanaged show where Neha arrived three hours late, was booed by the audience, and was asked to "leave". Neha apologised to the crowd and put out a post claiming that the show was not well organised by Beats Production.

The producers hit back at Neha and provided proof of losses incurred by them. While Neha has not directly addressed their claims, she dropped a cryptic post, implying the god is with her. She also wished fans on Navratri .

"She’s Blessed Because There’s always Maa Goddess behind her!! Happy Navratri Everyone," Neha wrote in the caption to her post and also shared some pictures alongside it.

The organizers stressed that the singer should be the one to pay them compensation as they suffered a big loss due to her arriving late at the concert. They also stated that, contrary to Neha's claim, they had made all the necessary arrangements for her, including sending multiple cars and booking five-star hotels.

