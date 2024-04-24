Advertisement

Neha Kakkar, who currently features as a judge in the singing reality show Superstar Singer 3, is famous for crooning several hit songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Coca Cola, and Aankh Marey. The singer recently gave an interesting spin to a one-shoulder dress. The specific piece was the creation of German fashion designer and Chanel’s former creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

Neha Kakkar in Karl Lagerfeld’s one-shoulder dress

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a set of photos dressed in Lagerfeld’s red one-shouldered dress. The contemporary silhouette boasts a dramatic single sleeve and an asymmetric hemline with contoured shaping at the waist. However, the singer gave an Indian touch to her look by pairing the ensemble with an Indian necklace and earrings. She also wore red bangles to match her dress.

In the caption, Neha wrote, “I styled this #KarlLagerfeld Western Outfit My Way! “Desi Way” If the designer sees this, he might be wondering “Maine aisa kyon nahin socha”. Haha.”

More about Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld died in Paris on 19 February 2019 at the age of 85. The design supremo, who was equally popular for his personal style and was always photographed in his trademark white collared shirt, wide black tie, black sport coat, black glasses, fingerless black leather gloves, and silver ponytail, left behind a lasting legacy.

Last year, The MET honoured the designer by keeping the 2023 gala theme based on his work. As ever, the theme was borrowed from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. It was entitled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and gathered some 150 of his creations to explore his “stylistic language.” Lagerfeld’s original sketches were also on display.

A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music, and fashion channelled the Lagerfeld look for that year’s Met Gala. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour were the evening’s co-chairs.

(with inputs from Agencies)