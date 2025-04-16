Neha Kakkar Snubs Elder Sister Sonu Kakkar Amid Sibling Rivalry With This Gesture

Internet was shocked when Sonu Kakkar announced recently that she is no longer a "sister" to her younger siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar. While Sonu also deleted her X post announcing severing ties with her kin, many thought that it was a fake post, probably part of a promotional activity.

However, Neha Kakkar, the youngest of the three, has seemingly hinted that all is not well between her and Sonu Kakkar. The Coca Cola singer posted a video after the siblings' fallout controversy, in which she was seen getting a tattoo of her brother Tony's name inked on her arm. Neha endured pain while getting her brother's name inked permanently. Since Sonu has hinted that the siblings have cut ties, Neha did not mention her name in the post or get her name inked. Many assumed that this was Neha's way of firing back at her elder sibling over the post she shared on X announcing fallout within the Kakkar family.

Kakkar sinblings' professional collaborations

Sonu is credited with judging singing reality shows such as Indian Idol 12 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi. She has also featured on Coke Studio India. Sonu has also been associated professionally with her siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar. The singer lent her voice to several songs composed by her brother Tony, including Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, Urban Munda, Phir Teri Bahon Mein, Ooh La La, Funky Mohabbat and Booty Shake. Neha has also featured as the accompanying vocalist in some of these songs alongside Sonu.

Sonu Kakkar is the elder sibling to Neha and Tony Kakkar | Image: Instagram