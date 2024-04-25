Advertisement

Neha Sharma, who is known for her Bollywood movies such as Crook and Tum Bin 2, was seen supporting her father Ajit Sharma in Bihar. The actress' father is contesting from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. The 36-year-old actress participated in a roadshow and shared the photos from the event on her social media handle. Her post has come amid the rumours of actress entering politics.

Neha Sharma campaign's for her father Ajit Sharma in Bihar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Sharma has shared a series of photos from her roadshow campaign and thanked the people for all the love. In the images, she can be seen waving at the people gathered on the road. She is dressed in a white saree with her hair tied in a neat bun. "Thank you for all the love #forevergrateful #proudbihari #bhagalpur," read her caption.

A few days ago, she shared a video showing her campaigning journey through various districts of Bihar, including Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia. In the video, she can be seen dressed in salwar kameez. She greeted and encouraged the people to cast their votes. On receiving a warm reception in Kahalgaon and Pirpainti, she wrote, "They say when someone gives you a place in their heart, you live there forever. My heart is full from all the love and support you have given me.Thank you for the warm welcome Pirpainti and kahalgaon. Aapka pyar sar ankhon par. #Eternally grateful."

For those who don't know, the election to the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat is tomorrow, April 26. Neha Sharma's father Ajith Sharma, representing Congress is up against JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal.

What's next for Neha Sharma?

The actress was last seen in the 2023 movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a romantic comedy-drama, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Helmed by Kushan Nandy, the film also starred Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The actress is yet to announce her next project.