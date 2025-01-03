Nepali Singer Sachin Pariyar, Known For Otha Kholera, Dies At 15 Due To Multiple Health Issues

Popular Nepali child singer Sachin Pariyar who is best known for hit song Otha Kholera died at the age of 15 on January 2,2025. According to a reports, Sachin Pariyar was battling severe health conditions. Fans took to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

Sachin Pariya passes away, fans pay tribute to the singer

Sachin Pariyar was receiving treatment for a congenital trilateral ventricular cyst. The singer had to undergo neurosurgery for the brain condition as well. In addition, he was also battling central diabetes insipidus, a rare disorder affecting the regulation of fluids in the body. He was being treated in Kathmandu at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where he passed away.

Reportedly, Sachin Pariyar was admitted to hospital on December 28, 2024 due to high fever and seizures. Although, the medical staff tried their best to save him, but, his worsening condition caused him to develop severe complications.

File photo of Sachin Pariyar | Source: Instagram

Fans took to social media to pay their tribute to the talented child artist. One user wrote, “We’re heartbroken by the loss of 13-year-old singer Sachin Pariyar. His music touched so many hearts. Gone too soon but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Sachin.” Another user wrote, “Saddened by the death of wall singer Sachin Pariyar, may you rest in peace”. “Saddened by the death of wall singer Sachin Pariyar, may you rest in peace”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Sachin Pariyar?

Sachin Pariyar has appeared alongside popular singers, including Kamala Ghimire, Karuna Rai, and Govinda Paudel. He also worked with actor Rajesh Hamal on a song called, Bar Ko Chhayanle.

