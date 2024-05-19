Advertisement

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is making a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, marking her debut at the prestigious event. The Kabir Singh actress, however, faced criticism from netizens for allegedly faking her accent on the red carpet. Kiara attended the Women In Cinema Gala organised by the Red Sea Film Festival in Cannes, wearing a striking pink and black corset gown.

Did Kiara Advani fake her accent at Cannes?

Speaking to the paparazzi, she expressed her excitement, saying, "It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

After the video went viral, it was shared on Reddit's BollyBlindNGossips, where several users criticized her for her accent. One user commented, "How is she talking about humbling humbling humbling - while putting on a ridiculous accent, and not being herself? Heinnnnn?" Another netizen remarked, "I was rooting for her, why did she do that? I like how Alia and Deepika never fake their accents on such occasions." A third added, "Videsh jaate hi andar ka angrez jaag jaata hai inkaaa."

Kiara to be seen in Game Changer next

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. The pan-India movie is set to hit screens later this year. This will be her sole release in 2024. She is also signed on to feature in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

