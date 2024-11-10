sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 23:04 IST, November 10th 2024

Netizens Thank Anushka Sharma For 'Leaving Bollywood', Say 'Acha Hua London Gayi' - Here's Why

In 2018, Anushka featured in her last full-fledged role in Zero and is now focused on her family. Her new release Chakda 'Xpress has been on hold post-shoot.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anushka Sharma's last release was Zero in 2018
Anushka Sharma's last release was Zero in 2018 | Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:36 IST, November 10th 2024