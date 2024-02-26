Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

New Parents Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Deck Their Home In Blue To Welcome Son Vardaan

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced the birth of their baby boy on February 7. The couple has now shared glimpses of their son's homecoming.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey
Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey | Image:Sheetal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently embraced parenthood for the first time. The actors became parents to a son and named the newborn Vardaan. On February 25, Sheetal gave a glimpse of how they welcomed their son.

Sheetal Thakur says she is in her ‘Boy-Mom Era’ 

Actress Sheetal Thakur, wife of Vikrant Massey, who is currently enjoying her 'boy mom era' on Sunday dropped heartwarming glimpses of her beautifully decked house, welcoming her baby boy Vardaan. Vikrant and Sheetal are currently celebrating a new chapter in their lives as they joyfully announced the arrival of their first child on February 7, whom they have named Vardaan. Sheetal, who is known for her work in the movies Shukranu, and Fuh se Fantasy took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures.

The first snap shows a crescent moon which is light blue and has 'Welcome Vardaan' written on it. There is a cute baby elephant, blue balloons and clouds. The house which is decorated in a blue theme has balloons all over, a big teddy bear, flowers, and other decorative items. She captioned the post as: "In my Boy Mom era".

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur welcome baby boy 

On February 7, Vikrant and Sheetal posted a note on social media announcing the birth of their little bundle of joy.  The note read: "07.02.2024 For we have become one… we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son… love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

Two days back, Vikrant shared the first glimpse of his baby boy, announcing his name. The picture featured Sheetal in a pink saree, adorably holding the baby in her arms, with Vikrant gazing at his child. It was captioned as: "Nothing short of a blessing... We named him Vardaan". Vikrant and Sheetal began dating in 2015, before they starred together in the web series Broken But Beautiful. They got engaged in November 2019. They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

