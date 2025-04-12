No Longer Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's Sister: Sonu Kakkar Deletes Controversial Post About Rift With Musician Siblings

Sonu Kakkar recently left everyone baffled after she shared a cryptic post on X, hinting that she has cut ties with her younger siblings Tony and Neha Kakkar. “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today," her post read, leading to speculation over what went wrong between the trio.

After the post went viral, leading to queries about the siblings' relationship, Sonu deleted it from her X handle. While many questioned the singer about what happened, others pointed out that the post could be the Kakkar siblings promoting one of their upcoming projects.

Sonu Kakkar is the eldest sibling among Tony and Neha Kakkar | Image: Instagram

Did Sonu not attend Tony Kakkar's birthday bash amid their rift?

Tony Kakkar recently celebrated his birthday with his parents, his younger sister Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. However, Sonu Kakkar and her husband Neeraj Sharma were not with them. Tony had earlier posted snaps from the Kakkar family's celebration of Navratri , Holi and Diwali . In the photos, Sonu featured with everyone. However, her absence from Tony's 41st birthday bash raised eyebrows.

Not just that, while Neha posted a birthday wish for her elder brother Tony on one of his posts, Sonu's message was missing. The reason behind the fallout between the Kakkar siblings, if at all, is not yet known.