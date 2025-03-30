No Sympathy For Ranveer Allahbadia: BeerBiceps' Sympathy Seeking Post Amid India's Got Latent Controversy Backfires

Ranveer Allahbadia took to his Instagram account to announce the renewal of his podcast show days after his comments on India's Got Latent sparked nationwide outrage. The YouTuber, better known as BeerBiceps, released a video message claiming that his future content will be made with more responsibility. However, his cry for a second chance has not resonated well with social media users, who believe that the YouTuber has only made the video to gain traction on his podcast and does not appear to be actually apologetic.

On March 30, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his Instagram to announce that he is restarting his podcast, TRS and apologised for his comments that led to major backlash. He also requested social media users to give him a ‘second chance’ and shared that he will now ‘let his work’ speak. The YouTuber also insisted that he had not seen the last month as a ‘punishment’ but as a ‘learning’. However, despite his reassurance, netizens argue that he should not be allowed to carry on with his podcast after his lewd comments.



In his video message, Ranveer Allahbadia informed that the ‘quality of the podcast will increase’ and that he will release all 4 episodes of the podcast in a week. The post comes after the YouTuber claimed that the next phase of his career is a ‘rebirth’. Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring him posing along with his family, pet, friends and crew members. For the caption, he wrote: “Thank you to my loved ones, Thank you universe… A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth."

What Rebirth? Netizens unimpressed by Ranveer Allahbadia's sympathy-seeking appeal

While Ranveer has deemed the next phase of his life as ‘rebirth’, social media users beg to differ. Taking to the comment section, several netizens slammed him for bouncing back to work after making lewd remarks on parental intercourse. Some even argue that YouTubers seek sympathy for their recent posts, and if they are allowed to continue their podcasts, they will send bad examples to others who can mask disgusting comments in the name of comedy. While some defended BeerBiceps, others allege that they have now subscribed to other podcasters. A comment read, “Sorry you have comeback but not we,there are other podcasters which we have now started after you left”. However, some users claimed that he has apologised for his mistakes and must be given a second chance.



