No Way That's Justin Bieber: Between Addiction Battle And Divorce Rumours, Singer's Public Spotting Paints A 'Sorry' Picture
Justin Bieber is under scrutiny over the Diddy scandal even as rumours continue to float over a strain in his and Hailey's relationship.
A lot is going on with Justin Bieber. Since late last year, the singer has been making headlines for the reported rift in his marriage with wife Hailey Baldwin. He is also under scrutiny as rapper Diddy faces serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and other crimes. Bieber was once close to Diddy, believed to be his mentor during his teen years. After the latter's name came up in the scandal followed by his arrest, Bieber distanced himself from the now-disgraced musician.
Amid this, Bieber's public spotting has stoked concern among fans. Many have speculated that all of this is wearing him down or maybe he is onto drugs again. While all of this is mere conjecture at this point, Bieber's past addiction battles are in the public domain and enough for fans to speculate that things are spiraling out of control.
Is that Bieber? Netizens worried about Bieber's appearance
While his oversized fits are a signature, the way Bieber's face appeared in his most recent public spottings led to speculations that he is "using again". Some suggested that the popstar suffers from Lyme disease and his fragility could be an after-effect of that.
Bieber snapped with Hailey amid divorce rumours
Justin and Hailey were snapped on a movie date very recently amid rumours that they are headed for a divorce.
Reports have stated that Bieber may have to pay a whopping $300 million in alimony to Hailey if indeed they go through with a split. Justin and Hailey have been a couple since 2016 and married since 2018. They were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, last year. Meanwhile, social media users have been claiming "it doesn't look like things are going well" in the couple's romance, despite them welcoming son Jack Blues into the world over the summer.
