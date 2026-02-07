O Romeo: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Paan Ki Dukaan Song Launch Event Gone Wrong, Actors Forced To Exit Stage

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are currently promoting O Romeo. The romance drama is set to release in theatres on December 13, perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day. On Friday, the filmmakers held an event in Mumbai to launch a new song, Paan Ki Dukaan. However, the event took an unexpected turn.

Shahid and Triptii attended a song launch event in Mumbai, where media members and fans gathered in large numbers. While speaking to the crowd, Shahid invited a few fans onto the stage to dance with him to the newly released song. However, the situation soon became chaotic when many others rushed up, surrounded him, and mobbed the actor.

Due to the chaos, the Kabir Singh actor stepped off the stage for a short time as security staff moved in to bring the crowd under control. He returned soon after, once the stage was cleared and the event regained order. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media.

After the organisers brought the situation under control, the show continued as planned. Shahid Kapoor returned to the stage and danced, which thrilled the crowd. Near the end, he also thanked his fans for coming in such large numbers, saying, “Thank you guys. You have been amazing.”

Vishal Bhardwaj has directed O Romeo, and the film is set to release on February 13, 2026. However, the project has run into legal trouble. Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Hussain Ustara, has filed a case in a Mumbai civil court against the makers. She claims the film is an "unauthorised biopic" of her father and shows him as a gangster.