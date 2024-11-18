sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 18:27 IST, November 18th 2024

Ollywood Star Elina Samantray Marries Boyfriend Anurag Panda In Odia Ceremony, Photos Go Viral

Odia actress Elina Samantray tied the knot with Anurag Panda in Bali, Indonesia. The pictures from their wedding are now going viral on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Elina Samantray ties the knot with Anurag Panda
Elina Samantray ties the knot with Anurag Panda | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:27 IST, November 18th 2024