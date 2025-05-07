Operation Sindoor: Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Nigam Hail India's Strike On Pak's Terror Camps

India launched a missile strike on Pakistan and terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. This operation has been named Operation Sindoor and targeted nine terrorist camps, including the main training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The retaliation follows the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

After the Indian Army officially announced the striking operation, applause was heard in the corners of the entertainment industry as well. Many celebrities from both Bollywood and South are praising the Indian army in support while reacting to Operation Sindoor, which killed at least 80 terrorists.



Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed his support for Operation Sindoor on X, tweeting, "Bharat Mata ki Jai! #OperationSindoor."

Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to react, posting, "Jai Hind ki Sena...Bharat Mata ki Jai! Operation Sindoor," shortly after the Ministry of Defence confirmed the operation. Reports revealed that the Indian Air Force targeted several terrorist hideouts in PoK and the Bahawalpur region of Pakistan.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh shared his thoughts on Instagram Stories, captioning his post with hashtags like #JaiHind, #IndianArmedForces, and #PahalgamTerroristAttack, alongside a poster of Operation Sindoor shared by the Indian Army.

On X, Chiranjeevi simply wrote, "Jai Hind," along with a photo highlighting Operation Sindoor. Kajal Aggarwal also showed her support by sharing a solidarity message from Maitribodh Parivaar for the Indian Army.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal reacted to the operation on X, while filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted early in the morning, "Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram."