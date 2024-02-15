English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Oppenheimer Actor Cillian Murphy Refuses To Take Photos With His Fans, Here’s Why

Cillian Murphy opened up about his no photos policy when a fan approached him during his interview with the GQ magazine.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy | Image:Cillian Murphy/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has implemented a no-photo policy with fans for his own health. The actor has recently received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor. His nomination comes for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer. However, if you ever bump into the star and hope for a photo, you will be out of luck. Let’s find out why. 

Cillian Murphy’s no photos policy

The actor opened up about his no photos policy when a fan approached him during his interview with the GQ magazine. “I don’t do photos,” he said. While speaking to GQ, he explained, “Once I started doing that it changed my life. I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation. I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like, ‘I feel so bad.’ But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day."

File photo of Cillian Murphy | Image: Instagram

With this, the actor also shared how he does not like to discuss certain aspects of his career, recalling an old quote about the industry, "Acting is like sex — do it, don’t talk about it.'"

Advertisement

He explained, "People always used to say to me, ‘He has reservations’ or ‘He’s a difficult interviewee.' Not really! I love talking about work, about art. What I struggle with, and find unnecessary, and unhelpful about what I want to do, is, ‘Tell me about yourself…’ "

Cillian’s Oscar nod 

Cillian is currently basking in the success of Oppenheimer. Despite prior collaborations with Nolan, his role in Oppenheimer marked a breakthrough for Murphy, showcasing his emotional depth and intensity.

The film, released alongside Barbie in July, surpassed expectations, grossing over $950 million globally, as per New York Times. “I’m kind of a little in shock,” he said. 

 

Reacting to his Oscars nomination, Cillian Murphy revealed that he had no idea about it until his phone started buzzing. He said, "I was at home in Cork with my mom and dad and my wife. And my phone started popping, so I figured it was good news. Everybody started texting. You know, you can’t really avoid good news or bad news, but it’s better when it’s good news."

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

10 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

10 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

10 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

10 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

18 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

18 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

20 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

20 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MTHL: Over 8 Lakh Vehicles Ply on India's Longest Sea Bridge In Mumbai

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Mukesh Kumar RELEASED BCCI offers new update on pacer

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. NIACL assistant recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today

    Education9 minutes ago

  4. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Twist: BJP-JDS Surprises with Fifth Candidate

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex open higher; IT stocks rebound

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo