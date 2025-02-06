Ozempic, Drugs Or Surgery? Ram Kapoor Addresses Speculation Over 55kg Weight Loss, Says 'There's Nothing Wrong If I...'

Ram Kapoor recently surprised everyone with his dramatic weight loss transformation. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star shed 55 kg as part of his fitness journey. Amid the buzz surrounding his change, he shared a video denying accusations of using drugs or undergoing surgery.

Ram Kapoor took Ozempic or surgery to lose weight? Actor reveals

On February 5, Ram Kapoor posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Now do you believe me …?” In the video, he greeted his Instagram followers and addressed the buzz surrounding his dramatic weight loss. He noted that many people had been persistently asking if he used ozempic, or other drugs, or underwent surgery to lose the extra weight.

The actor clarified, “First of all, there's nothing wrong if I did [ozempic or surgery]. But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress.” He then flexed his muscles, proudly showing his biceps as evidence of his effort in achieving his transformation.

“I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right?” he explained. Finally, Ram assured his followers, “Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid 6-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y'all.”

How did Ram Kapoor lose 55kg?