Pahalgam Terror Attack: After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal And AP Dhillon Cancel Concert, New Releases

Pahalgam Terror Attack: On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming the lives of 26 civilians. As the nation mourns the inhumane massacre, celebrities have cancelled and postponed promotional events, success parties, movie screenings and concerts. Most recently, singer Shreya Ghoshal announced that her concert in Surat, scheduled to be held on April 26, is cancelled.

Shreya Ghoshal cancels concert, AP Dhillon defers release

Taking to her Instagram account on April 25, Shreya Ghoshal announced the cancellation of her concert in Surat on April 26. In a note she wrote, “In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th." The organisers further informed all concert attendees that they would be getting a full refund on their tickets.



Shreya Ghoshal cancels Surat concert | Image: Instagram

A screengrab of AP Dhillon's story | Image: Instagram



Excuses fame AP Dhillon also decided to postpone the release in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy. Taking to his social media account, he wrote, “In honour of the victims of the tragedy in Pahaglam, I will be postponing today's release until further notice. My heart is with everyone affected.” The new date of the release of his latest album is yet to be revealed.



Arijit Singh cancels concert, Anirudh Ravichander pauses ticket sales of world tour

On April 24, Arijit Singh took to his Instagram account to share, “In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27”. He too noted that the ticket holders will be reimbursed in full.

Anirudh Ravichander's note | Image: Instagram