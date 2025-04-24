Pahalgam Terror Attack: Jailer Composer Anirudh Ravichander Postpones Hukum World Tour's Bengaluru Concert Ticket Sales

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In the wake of the tragedy that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, the composer Aniurdh Ravichander has paused the sales of his concert in Bengaluru. The tickets for the gig, which was a part of his Hukum tour, were scheduled to go live at 2 PM. However, the composer announced that the ticket sales will be paused owing to the ‘current national situation'.

On April 24, Anirudh took to his Instagram account to share a note that read, “The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families. “Considering the current national situation, we are postponing the ticket sales for Second Show - HUKUM World Tour, Bengaluru, which was originally scheduled to go live today (24th April) at 2 PM.”



Also Read: Karan's 'Hindu-Muslim' Poetry Upsets Netizens After Pahalgam Attack

He further informed his fans that the new date of sales of the tickets for his concert on June 1 will be announced soon. His post is going viral on social media.



Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert after Pahalgam terror attack

Before Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh cancelled his Chennai concert, scheduled to be held on April 27. In an official statement, the organisers of the event announced, “IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment."



Also Read: Unethical And Offensive: Dia Makes A U-Turn Days After Supporting Fawad

A note shared by Arijit Singh concert organisers | Image: X