Pakistani Influencer Mathira Accuses Bado Badi Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Of Harassment: I'm Bold But That Doesn't Mean...

Mathira Mohammad is a popular Pakistani influencer, she is known for her engaging content, which includes lifestyle videos, and dances. However, in recent months, she has been at the centre of controversy. Previously, she made headlines when her explicit videos were leaked online. While that matter ashes down, she is now back in the spotlight. Mathira has accused bado badi maker Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of physically exploiting her during his appearance on her talk show.

Mathira accuses Chahat Fateh Ali Khan of harassment and 'inappropriate' behaviour

On January 27, Pakistani influencer Mathira M publicly criticised internet sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inappropriate' behaviour and 'harassment' during his appearance on her talk show, The 21mm Show.

In a now-viral video, he is seen hugging her and holding her hand, while Mathira, despite smiling and posing for photos, appears visibly uncomfortable.

Addressing the incident, Mathira shared a video on her Instagram expressing her disappointment with Chahat’s actions. She emphasised that she always treats her guests with respect but revealed that the video was recorded without her knowledge and posted online without her consent. "Being a woman, yes, I was very uncomfortable because I don’t do this, I don’t hug people. Why did they post it [the video] without my permission? I don’t understand," she stated.

She further expressed her frustration, saying, "I am very much disappointed. I am a bold personality, but that doesn’t mean you hug me, or put your hand on my back if you see me. I don’t think any sane person would do this."

Mathira M call out netizens

Mathira also wrote in the comments section, "It’s upsetting how people react to me. When I’m rude, they call me rude, but when I show respect to someone older than me, it’s ignored. I didn’t expect someone to touch me, as that’s not normal behaviour, and I was shocked. I thought he wouldn’t post the video, but he did. It’s sad that people think I don’t have feelings and treat me like a robot. Crossing boundaries is never acceptable! That was an extremely uncomfortable moment for me, and all I wanted was to leave."