Palaash Muchhal Calls Cheating Rumours 'Baseless', Smriti Stays Silent On Reason Behind Cancelled Wedding

Smriti Mandhana and her longtime partner, Palash Muchhal, officially cancelled their wedding. The ex-couple had planned to exchange vows on November 23, but they paused the ceremony at the last moment. They postponed the wedding after Smriti’s father was admitted to the hospital with heart attack-like symptoms on the eve of the celebrations.

However, many raised eyebrows when some social media users alleged that the composer cheated on Smriti the night before their pheras at her hometown in Sangli. Although there is no evidence for these claims, neither family has reacted to the speculations. Now, with the wedding cancellation statement, Smriti Mandana remains radio silent on the cheating allegations, while Palaash set the record straight.

In a rare personal statement on Instagram, the usually private opener said she felt forced to address the rumours because they had spiralled out of control. “I am a very private person… but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” Mandhana wrote, asking fans and the media to “close this matter here” and give both families space to heal. She added that she wants to “process and move on at our own pace,” firmly appealing for privacy. Without revealing the reason behind the wedding cancellation, Mandhana emphasised that representing India continues to be her highest priority. What comes to notice is that she has also not reacted to the ongoing alleged cheating rumours.

On the other side, composer Palash Muchhal also broke his silence with a separate note. He confirmed that the wedding had been called off, which Smriti had already stated in her own message shared around the same time on Sunday afternoon.

However, Palaash also addressed rumours that the wedding was postponed because he allegedly cheated on Smriti during the pre-wedding festivities. The composer said, “It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

He also stated, “My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

