Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Hindustani Classical Singer, Dies At 89 Due To Prolonged Illness

Hindustani singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died on October 2 at 4 AM in Mirzapur due to prolonged illness, confirmed his daughter Namrata Mishra. He was 89 when he breathed his last. His last rites will be held in Varanasi today. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2020. Soon after the news broke, PM Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt note paying tribute to the legendary.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage. It is my good fortune that I always received his affection and blessings. In the year 2014, he was also my proposer from the Varanasi seat. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!" he wrote on X.