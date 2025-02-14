Pankaj Tripathi Questions 'Sensibility' Amid Samay Raina, BeerBiceps Controversy, Says, 'No Censorship, Doesn’t Mean..'

Pankaj Tripathi has weighed in on the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy which has sparked a nationwide outrage. The content of the show and a particular episode where Ranveer Allahbadia posed a filthy, incestous question has gave rise to debate on the misuse of freedom of speech. Talking about the same, the Mirzapur actor questioned what can be passed as entertainment.

Pankaj Tripathi questions misuse of freedom of speech

Pankaj Tripathi, in a conversation with a national publication, shared that social media guarantees instant fame but one has to understand the reponsibilty that comes with it. He questioned, “They find name and fame, but where is the sensibility?”. He also questioned the lack of intelligence of social behaviour.

Pankaj Tripathi asserted that since there is ‘no clear censorship’ does not mean that anything can be spend on a paltform which has no age limit. He also stated that viral is an ‘illness’ that needs to be curbed and that too much attention must not be given to such people. He added that the power of influencing people comes with the added responsibilty of using the platform wisely.

‘Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja condemns Ranveer Allahbadia

Speaking to Republic, Gaurav Taneja said that creators don't realise that someday it will backfire on them and then they will regret it. "Creators don't realise that someday they will get married, and have kids. That day they will regret and then it cannot be undone," he said. "Adharm ke kariye (work) ko aap yeh nahi keh sakte ki adharm karlo chalta hai... nahi chalta hai yeh saab. Gen Z creators are getting a lot of hype at the younger age of 20-22." He also sent a message to all the young Creators, "Please realise your responsibility. Abhi bohot maza araha hai yeh saab karne mai, baad mai it will come and bite you back. It is not cool to say all these things."