Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Speak At London School Of Economics Amid Pregnancy Rumours, See Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently visited the London School of Economics by invite, delivering a talk at the esteemed institution.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha at LSE
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha at LSE | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have recently been in the news owing to the actress' reported pregnancy. No official confirmation about the same has been shared by either of the public figures. On the professional front, the actress and the political leader were recently extended invites to participate in a panel discussion at the London School of Economics.

 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha revisit the London School of Economics

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had first made each other's acquaintance several years ago at an event hosted at the London School of Economics - this was back when either had yet to become political figures. They reconnected many moons later on the sets of Parineeti's upcoming film Chamkila during its Chandigarh schedule. 

 


The duo were part of a recently concluded panel discussion at the London School of Economics. The married couple twinned in black formals as they took to the stage. Sharing pictures from the same, Parineeti's caption to her Instagram post read, "Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity." Raghav Chadha also shared glimpses from the prestigious event with his caption reading, "Delighted to have had an interactive session at London India Forum 2024, hosted at the LSE. Engaging in dialogue at the institution that shaped me is always a privilege. Grateful for the enriching opportunity. #LSE #LondonIndiaForum2024".

Are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha expecting their first child?

Off late, rumours have been doing the rounds of the internet, hinting at Parineeti Chopra being potentially pregnant. As soon as the speculations cropped up, the same were countered by reports dismissing the same.

A source close to the actress has reportedly shared, "There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life." Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in film Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is directly inspired from the life of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

