Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She was recently spotted at the airport wearing a black overcoat. The actress had completely covered herself and her spotting has sparked pregnancy rumors on social media. She tied the knot with beau Raghav Chadha in September 2022.

Parineeti Chopra’s recent appearance sparks pregnancy rumours

Parineeti was seen at the airport wearing a black overcoat. She paired it with black leather boots. The actress had completely covered herself which sent fans into a frenzy asking whether she was pregnant. Many people took to the comment section and asked as to why she is wearing a black overcoat.

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story

The actor-politician couple got married in a dreamy ceremony in the presence of friends and family in Udaipur. Days after the wedding, the newlyweds opened up about their first meeting.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the ICC Yong Leaders Forum on February 2. In the conversation, the couple recounted their first meeting. Parineeti shared that she first met the Aam Aadmi Party leader in London at an event where they were both being facilitated in their respective fields of work. She then recalled meeting Raghav for breakfast on the morning of Republic Day . The actress remembered sitting for half an hour at the table chatting with him. She then admitted that she returned home to Google who Raghav Chadha was, happy to know that he is ‘single’.

The couple tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace here in presence of close friends and family. Names such as Sania Mirza, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, along with Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab and Harbhajan Singh were among the other guests at the wedding.

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey was played. For the wedding, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra outfit, while Raghav was styled in the same colour as per the theme by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva for the big day.