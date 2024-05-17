Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun. Amid this, the actress is making use of her spare time by appreciating the newly-built Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. On Wednesday, she shared a video about the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the video later that day.

Rashmika Mandanna presents Mumbai's Atal Setu as Viksit Bharat showpiece

First, let's check out how Rashmika introduced Atal Setu. She shared a video of herself travelling on the Trans Harbour Link on her X handle, as she spoke about how the engineering marvel opens the door to a new India. She can be heard saying “Don’t look at me, look outside the car. What do you see? If you still see a sea bridge then open your eyes bro... Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest-ever sea bridge, 22 km long, 6 lanes, and it cuts a 2-hour journey to 20 minutes. Unbelievable, isn’t it? A few years ago, who would have thought that this could happen? This knock is on those closed doors which said India can’t dream big."

“But, we built this majestic marvel in just 7 years. Atal Setu has knocked so hard on the future doors that new doors have opened to Viksit Bharat. Atal Setu is not just a bridge, it’s a guarantee for a young India. Our nation is unstoppable now. Do you want to get 100s of such Atal Setu bridges? Wake up and vote for development, she added.

Nothing more satisfying: PM Modi

Later that day, PM Modi reshared the video of Rashmika on his X handle and said nothing is more satisfying than connecting people. He wrote, "Absolutely! Nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives."

For the unversed, PM Modi inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in January.