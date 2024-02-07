Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:58 IST
PM Modi Greets Amitabh Bachchan After Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha Ceremony, Video Goes Viral
After vedic rituals of the consecration ceremony was over, PM Modi met those gathered at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He also shared a candid moment with Big B.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan attended the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya with his son Abhishek on January 22. After completing vedic rituals of the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted those gathered in Ayodhya on the historic day. The PM also met Big B and his son Abhishek. A video captured the two Bollywood stars sharing a candid moment with the PM.
Modi indulges in a candid moment with Big B
Earlier in the day, Big B was snapped leaving for Ayodhya with his son Abhishek. The father-son reached the holy city in a private jet. They were in attendance as the vedic rituals for the Pran Prathistha ceremony took place with head priest, PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir.
After the puja, PM Modi greeted those gathered at the venue. Among those was Big B and Abhishek. The Goodbye star was seen indulging in a candid moment with PM Modi. It seemed like PM Modi inquired about which elicited laughter. The video has gone viral on social media.
