Amitabh Bachchan Shares Old Photo With Rekha, Says 'A Huge Story Behind This...'

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took a nostalgic journey and shared a vintage photograph on his Tumblr blog that featured him alongside stalwarts from the Hindi film industry. The picture showcased a young Amitabh with a microphone in hand, waving on stage and surrounded by applauding colleagues.

Who were there in Big B’s recent vintage picture?

Amitabh in the viral picture was present alongside Rekha, Vinod Khanna, music director Kalyan, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mehmood and Shammi Kapoor. In the throwback image, Amitabh and Vinod Khanna donned white attire while Rekha elegantly adorned a saree with Shammi Kapoor sporting a green kurta with white pyjamas. The rest of the celebrities opted for black outfits.

Amitabh hinted at an untold narrative behind the photograph and wrote alongside, "And.. aaahhh .. there is a huge story behind this photograph .. someday it shall be narrated (face with raised eyebrow emoji)."

Advertisement

Amitabh attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Big B posted this now-viral image hours before embarking on a journey to Ayodhya with son Abhishek Bachchan. In Ayodhya, he engaged with Arun Govil who is renowned for portraying Lord Ram in the 1987 TV serial Ramayan. He even met BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani.

Advertisement

Before the Ayodhya trip, the megastar made time for his fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Sporting a white kurta and shawl, he graciously greeted the crowd, a tradition he has upheld for 40 years of meeting fans every Sunday.

Advertisement

Amitabh's upcoming projects include the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. It is set to release in theatres on May 9. Additionally, he also has a courtroom drama film titled Section 84 in the pipeline.