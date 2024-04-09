Advertisement

Celebrities are frequently the targets of impersonations on social media. The recent one in the list of victims turned out to be Pooja Bhatt. The actress called out a person who had been pretending to be her on social media. She added that the perpetrator had been messaging her contacts by posing as her and warned her followers to be wary fake handles.

Pooja Bhatt issues a statement

Pooja took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a screenshot of her Instagram stories featuring her photo as the display image (DP) and her username, poojabh1972. It is stated in the bio that this account is her fan page. In the caption, Pooja wrote, “Stalker alert folks! This person has been sending messages to all my contacts on Instagram, especially those who have private accounts in order to gain access. So please IGNORE or report if they continue with the harassment."

Back in January 2013, a 28-year-old man was detained by the police in Pune after he was accused of making lewd calls to Pooja Bhatt. After receiving complaints from the actress and her film producer father Mahesh Bhatt regarding the caller, the police launched an investigation and located Ashish Swarnakar, the culprit. He was employed by a large mobile service provider in Pune at their gallery.

Vidya Balan files FIR against fake social media account

Previously, Vidya Balan faced the issue of fake Instagram account and filed an FIR against the person who was impersonating her on social media. The unidentified user has created fake Gmail and Instagram accounts in the actress' name and is using them for a fraudulent job offer scheme. As per ANI, Khar Police registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT on Monday, February 19.

Earlier in January, Vidya put out a statement against the fake handles on her Instagram stories. The actress had penned a note warning fans of any suspicious messages by an account in her name.