Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:18 IST
Pooja Hegde To Move Into A 4000 Square Feet Sea-Facing Home Worth 45 Crore In Bandra
Pooja Hegde's sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space. The pan-India star’s new property is in Mumbai's Bandra area.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Deva along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house. The sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space. The pan-India star’s new property is in Mumbai's Bandra area.
More about Pooja Hegde's new house
This move marks a significant transition for Pooja Hegde, who previously lived in another residence within the city. A source close to the actress shared: “Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai.”
Actors who recently bought new homes
Tiger Shroff recently bought a property in Pune worth ₹7.50 crore. However, the actor has rented out the property. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also bought a new home in Mumbai. The actress' dream home features light and breezy space with pastel colours. Ananya Panday's new home is spread across 1,100-square-foot and is designed by Gauri Khan.
Advertisement
(With inputs from IANS)
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.