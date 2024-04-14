×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Pooja Hegde To Move Into A 4000 Square Feet Sea-Facing Home Worth 45 Crore In Bandra

Pooja Hegde's sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space. The pan-India star’s new property is in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde | Image:Instagram
Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Deva along with Shahid Kapoor, is set to move into her new house. The sea-facing property is worth Rs 45 crore and has 4,000 square feet of living space. The pan-India star’s new property is in Mumbai's Bandra area.

More about Pooja Hegde's new house

This move marks a significant transition for Pooja Hegde, who previously lived in another residence within the city. A source close to the actress shared: “Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai.”

Pooja Hegde file photo | Image: Instagram

 

Actors who recently bought new homes

Tiger Shroff recently bought a property in Pune worth ₹7.50 crore. However, the actor has rented out the property. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also bought a new home in Mumbai. The actress' dream home features light and breezy space with pastel colours. Ananya Panday's new home is spread across 1,100-square-foot and is designed by Gauri Khan.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Whatsapp logo