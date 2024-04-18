Advertisement

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is currently gearing up for the release of Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Amid this, the actress has grabbed attention for her personal life as she is rumoured to be dating Tara Sutaria’s ex Rohan Mehra. She was spotted in a car with him earlier this month and it seems like the rumoured couple has now decided to make it official.

Rohan Mehra meets Pooja Hegde’s family

Rohan was seen on a lunch outing with Pooja’s family on Wednesday, April 17. The duo didn’t shy away from the cameras and posed for the paps outside the restaurant. The Cirkus star wore a pink top with blue denims and Rohan opted for a white graphic tee with beige trousers. While the two didn’t pose together, they reached the restaurant simultaneously.

Who is Rohan Mehra?

For those who don't know, Rohan Mehra made his acting debut in the 2018 financial thriller Baazaar, which starred Chitrangadha Singh, Radhika Apte, and Saif Ali Khan in the key roles. The actor is the son of the late Vinod Mehra, a well-known actor in the Hindi film industry who passed away in 1990.

In addition, Rohan served as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. He went on to act in TV shows Kaala and 420 IPC. The actor is expected to appear in the movie Adbhut next. He was previously linked with Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria but the two reportedly parted ways in 2019.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Deva, opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film, which is helmed by Malayali filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, is supposed to centre on a bright and rebellious police officer who, while looking into a high-profile case, unearths a web of intrigue.