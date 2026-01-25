Popular Odia Music Composer Abhijit Majumdar Dies At 54 After Battling Prolonged Illness

Popular Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar died at the age of 54 on Sunday, January 25, after battling a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications since September 2025 at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. He was known for composing over 700 songs in Odia and Sambalpuri films and albums. As per reports, Majumdar's condition worsened on Saturday night, and he was on life support before his passing. Known for composing over 700 songs in the Odia and Sambalpuri industries, some of his popular works include Love Story, Golmaal Love and Sister Sridevi.

Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54

According to a bulletin from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, cited in a media report, Majumdar had several pre-existing health conditions. These included hypertension, hypothyroidism, chronic liver disease linked to Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome (both pontine and extrapontine: progressive disease), bilateral hospital-acquired pneumonia, a bloodstream infection caused by MDRO-Acinetobacter, electrolyte imbalance (hypokalaemia, hypophosphataemia, hypomagnesaemia), and nutritional deficiencies of vitamin D and folic acid.

As per reports, after receiving prolonged treatment in the Medical ICU, doctors shifted him to the medicine ward (E6 – Isolation Room) on November 10 to continue his care. "He was conscious and followed simple commands on a tracheostomy tube with stable vitals and was planned for discharge. However, he could not be discharged due to family/personal reasons," the report stated.

On January 23, he developed a new fever due to an infection. The medical team treated him as per standard protocol, but he did not respond and later developed refractory septic shock, as per reports.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at 7:43 am on Sunday, after which the team began CPR following ACLS protocol. Despite all resuscitation efforts, doctors could not revive him and clinically declared him dead at 9:02 am, the hospital bulletin reportedly said.

The news of his death has shaken Odisha, as artists, filmmakers, musicians, and fans mourn his loss and honour his lasting legacy. Abhijit Majumdar began his journey in the Sambalpuri industry before moving into Ollywood, where he earned wide respect as a leading music composer. Over his remarkable career, he created more than 700 songs for Odia films, albums, and the Sambalpuri industry.